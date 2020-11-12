Thieves rip apart Many ATM to grab cash, leave stolen truck behind

MANY, La. (KLFY/KTAL) – Authorities in Sabine Parish are investigating a smash and grab at an ATM in Many, Louisiana where the perpetrators left behind a truck stolen out of Houston when it got stuck in the mud.

Police say early Thursday morning, three individuals wearing masks and gloves broke into the ATM at the Bank of Montgomery in the City of Many. They pried open the doors of the ATM, then used a white Ford F-250 and chain to rip the inside door from the machine. The truck was reported stolen from Harris County, Texas, Houston area, on Monday.

Police say the perpetrators were able to retrieve two money boxes containing an undetermined amount of cash. The Ford truck became stuck in the mud and the three suspects fled on foot towards the railroad tracks. The empty money boxes were recovered near some storage buildings on Sycamore Street. Sabine Parish Sheriff K-9 tracked the suspects, but the scent was lost near the storage buildings.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from the bank, as well as local businesses nearby.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Many Police Department 318-256-5617 or the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting in the investigation, at 318-256-9241.