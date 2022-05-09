BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police have made a third arrest in a drive-by shooting that left a 7-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

19-year-old Camoria Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held on a $440,00 bond.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Bossier Police responded to reports of a shooting at the North Park Apartments at 2500 Montgomery Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-year-old child suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. She was treated and released later Saturday evening.

Two juveniles, 14-years-old and 15-years-old, have already been arrested for this shooting. Bossier City Police say that the investigation is ongoing but they do not think anyone else was involved.