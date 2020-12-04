Third arrest made in Shreveport homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/IKMSS) – A third suspect is now facing charges connected to a Shreveport murder investigation.

Shreveport Police say Rick Ray Rios is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Travis Smiley.

Smiley was found lying outside a home on Colquitt Road south of McLeod Dr. just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Rios was located in Athens, Texas by the Athens Police Department.

He was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail pending extradition to Shreveport. His bond has been set at $5 million.

On Thursday, Shreveport Police arrested and charged Shonda Walker with second-degree murder connected with Smiley’s death. She’s also being held in the Henderson County jail.

Investigators also charged 41-year-old Christopher Barton with obstruction of justice in connection with the case.