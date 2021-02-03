Third suspect arrested in connection to Lindholm Street homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have made a third arrest in connection to a January homicide on Lindholm Street.

Wednesday, Shreveport Police booked 22-year-old Shadonald McKenney into the Shreveport City Jail one count of second-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact in the Jan. 19 shooting death Nicholas Toms, 23, and critically wounding 23-year-old Jacob Decamp.

McKenney is the third person to be arrested in the shootings.

On Friday, 19-year-old Dontreal York, 19, was taken into custody in Bossier Parish with assistance from the US Marshals Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies, after an arrest warrant was issued.

Monday, 20-year-old Tremarcus McKenney, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Tom’s death and attempted first degree murder in the wounding of DeCamp.

On Tuesday, Tremarcus McKenney appeared in Caddo District Court and told Judge Chris Victory he could not afford to pay a lawyer. Victory appointed the Caddo Indigent Defender’s office to represent McKenney, who is set to appear in court on May 10 for a preliminary examination. District Judge John Mosely will preside over the case.