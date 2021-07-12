Third trial denied, Shreveport man convicted in slaying over parking spot gets life sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted of murder last week was sentenced to life in prison Monday after his request for a new trial was denied.

Ronald Berry Parker, 67, was found guilty on July 6 of second-degree murder in connection with the July 2019 slaying, which prosecutors said happened during a dispute over a parking spot.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, Parker requested a new trial but that motion was denied. The DA’s office says the defense then waived sentencing delays and Caddo District Judge handed down the sentence mandated by law: life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The killing happened in the 1200 block of East Washington Street in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood on July 20, 2019. Gaut had just returned to his mother-in-law’s home after the funeral of a family member. Parker, who lived next door, complained about one of the family members parking in his driveway, confronting Gaut and becoming verbally abusive with him.

The district attorney’s office says Gaut pushed Parker away and Parker pulled out a .22 caliber revolver and shot Gaut once in the chest in front of Gaut’s wife and 17-year-old son. Parker then went to his house and called 911, admitting to the shooting.

Even though Gaut was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, he later died from his injuries. Parker was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.