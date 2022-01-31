BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish eighth-grader is charged with terrorizing after allegedly threatening to “shoot up the bus” on the ride home from school Monday afternoon.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, several students overheard the conversation and one went home and told their mother about the threat. That parent then contacted Benton Middle School and alerted officials about what was said on the bus. School officials contacted the Bossier Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

The sheriff’s office says patrol deputies investigated the allegation and found sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

“Every threat is worth investigating, and we do this to make sure everyone is safe in our schools,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement released Monday night about the arrest.

According to a message sent to parents from the school and provided to local media along with the statement from BPSO, the student will not be returning to campus.

“Let me stress your child’s safety is always our number one priority and we commend the student who reported what was heard,” the message read. “This is an opportunity for parents to talk with their child tonight about the importance of saying something if they see or hear something that raises a red flag.”

The sheriff’s office says the student will be taken to the Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.