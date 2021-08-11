Three arrested by Bossier deputies on drug & gun charges appear in court

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Shreveport men and one Haughton man Tuesday on gun and drug charges. (Photos courtesy Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men arrested Tuesday by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies on weapons and drug charges on Wednesday morning appeared in Bossier District Court via video from Bossier Maximum Security Wednesday morning.

In separate appearances, the three men – Malek Thomas, 20, and Jeffrey Arkansas, 21, of Shreveport, along with 20-year-old Clifton McClain Jr. of Haughton – told the court they could not afford to hire an attorney and the court-appointed the Bossier Public Defenders office to represent them.

Thomas, Arkansas, McClain Jr. were taken into custody Tuesday and booked into Bossier Maximum Security Tuesday evening.

Tuesday afternoon, BPSO deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at a residence in the 100 block of Espanita Circle in Haughton. When they arrived at the residence, they took McClain into custody, but Thomas and Arkansas had left the scene.

But not for long. Deputies caught up with them during a traffic stop.

Deputies then took the three men to BPSO detectives’ office for questioning. The sheriff’s office said the three men admitted to detectives they had exchanged gunfire during the drug deal. No one was injured.

All three men were then taken to Bossier Maximum Security, where they were booked in on the following charges:

Thomas:

Illegal use of a weapon

Illegal carry of a weapon

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Arkansas:

Illegal use of a weapon

Illegal carry of a weapon

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I (marijuana)

Distribution of Schedule I (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McClain:

Armed robbery; use of a weapon

Illegal use of a weapon

Illegal carry of a weapon

Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

