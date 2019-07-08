Three arrested in connection to Marshall robbery

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men and a minor were arrested Saturday afternoon after a man was shot during a robbery in Marshall, and a woman was arrested for allegedly interfering with officers during their investigation.

According to Marshall police, officers were called for a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Henley Perry Dr. around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police were told the suspects had taken off in a black Ford Fusion. While on the scene, officers learned the incident started with the black Fusion swerving toward an employee of a moving company working at a nearby home.

When the employee threw his hands up in frustration with almost getting hit, police say the black car stopped and the people inside started to get out. The moving company employee then tried to stop them from getting out of the car when the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Xzavier Jackson, got out and pointed a gun at the employee. That’s when police say a fight broke out between the mover and one of the men in the car.

When the employee’s father came from behind the home to see what the disturbance was about, police say Jackson fired a shot in his direction and hit him in the thigh. He fired another shot that didn’t hit anyone and demanded money. Police say Jackson took the cash from him and sped off.

Marshall officers say the wounded man was taken part of the way to the hospital in a private car before being transferred to an ambulance that met them on the way.

Two patrol cars later spotted the suspects’ car heading north on South Washington Ave. and tried to pull them over. Police say Jackson refused to stop, leading police on a brief chase before stopping at the intersection of South Garrett and Atkins. Jackson got out of the car and ran away from the police and headed down Atkins. The two other accomplices, 17-year-old Robert Leonard and a minor, stayed in the car and were taken into custody.

Xzavier Jackson, 18 (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Robert Leonard, 17 (Source: (Source: Marshall Police Department)

The officers chasing Jackson caught up to him at the 600 block of Key St. and spotted a black handgun in his hand as he tried to hop over a nearby fence. Police say Jackson tossed to gun into the woods as he continued to ignore officer commands to get on the ground. Soon after, Jackson was tased, apprehended, and taken into custody.

Keyshauna Leonard (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Jackson was later positively identified as the shooter by witnesses and was charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest or detention. The second passenger, Robert Leonard, was charged with aggravated robbery. Police say the juvenile passenger was released to his mother after officers learned he had only been in the car and had not participated in the crime.

A third arrest was made when a woman, Keyshauna Leonard, arrived at the scene and refused to comply with an officer’s instructions to stay away from the suspect’s car and the patrol vehicle where the suspects were seated. Leonard was charged with interference with public duties.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.