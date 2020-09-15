Three arrested in connection with Friday night shooting of 2-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit have arrested three individuals in connection with the Friday night shooting of a 2-year-old child.

Deandre Dixon, 29, Javuntae Williams, 26, and 19-year-old Demonte Small were arrested and charged with one count each of Illegal use of a weapon while in commission of a crime.

Investigators were able to use video collected from the area, statements from forthcoming witnesses, and other investigative means to identify the three men as suspects.

During the course of their investigation, detectives also recovered four firearms believed to have been used in the crime.

Detectives deduced the ordeal began as an argument between a group of women that resulted as an exchange of words and a man brandishing a weapon and firing at least one shot.

The individuals in the video investigators collected, however, were not associated with that incident.

Instead, detectives believe the suspects heard gunshots and began negligently discharging their firearms, not knowing who or what they were firing toward.

In addition, investigators believe that one of those rounds travelled through the apartment building’s exterior wall and struck the toddler, who was playing inside his home.

The child’s family was not part of the dispute and was not associated with those that were negligently discharging their weapons.

Following interviews with investigators, Dixon, Williams and Small all three were booked into the Shreveport City Jail. More charges are forthcoming in this ongoing investigation.

