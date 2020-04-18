Three arrested near Trichel community after traffic stop goes south

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are behind bars at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a traffic stop earlier in the week near the Trichel community went south, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones Jr.

Kenny Bynog, 36, of Natchitoches, 40-year-old Rachel Racine, of Montgomery and 43-year-old Rufus Dunn of Montgomery, are all behind bars at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after officers learned the traffic violation was just the tip of the iceberg.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. deputies assigned to the NPSO Special Task Impact Patrol Unit stopped a 2006 Cadillac SRX on Louisiana Highway 1226 for a traffic violation.

Deputies identified the driver and learned learned he didn’t have a driver’s license.

In addition to the driver, four passengers were in the vehicle, three of whom were identified as Bynog, Racine and Dunn.

A warrants check revealed Bynog was wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding criminal warrant for simple burglary in connection with the March 29, 2020 burglary of Manning Storage Buildings on St. Maurice Lane in Natchitoches. Taken in the burglary were tools, pressure washers and other assorted items.

Bynog was placed under arrest.

During the traffic stop, deputies observed indicators that led them to believe criminal activity existed, so they obtained permission to search the vehicle and occupants.

During a search, deputies seized several grams of suspected methamphetamine with a potential street value more than $1,000 and half of a suspected alprazolam (Xanax) narcotic pill after Racine handed them the illegal narcotics from her pants.

Deputies also seized a loaded syringe and drug paraphernalia.

Racine admitted that Dunn handed her the illegal narcotics just prior to the traffic stop.

Arrested were:

Bynog was charged with simple burglary; other charges are pending, as other burglaries are being investigated.

Racine was charged with possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute, illegal possession of CDS schedule IV alprazolam, criminal obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dunn was charged with possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute-2nd offense, illegal possession of CDS schedule IV alprazolam, criminal obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents assisted in the investigation.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis.

The driver and other passenger were released at the scene.

Jones and Sheriff-elect Stuart Wright both said though people are experiencing unprecedented circumstances involving COVID-19, NPSO deputies are equipped with PPE equipment when dealing illegal activity and are prepared and ready to respond to any situation.

“We are not going to allow criminals to just roam free in Natchitoches Parish, if you are thinking about committing a crime, transporting or selling illegal narcotics expect our deputies and task force agents to take the appropriate action.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact the NPSO at 352-6432. Anyone who sees narcotics activity is asked to call 357-2248.

