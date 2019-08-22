Three indicted in connection with Benton man’s murder

A Bossier Parish grand jury has handed up three indictments in the murder of a Benton man who was found fatally shot outside his home in March.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish grand jury has handed up three indictments in the murder of a Benton man who was found fatally shot outside his home in March.

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Justin Sepulvado was indicted this week for the first-degree murder of Caleb Pippenger. Alisa Lochabay and Shawna Jones were also indicted for second-degree murder for their roles in Pippinger’s death.

Caleb Pippenger, 30, was found unresponsive in the front yard of his Benton home during a family gathering in March 2019. It was the first homicide of the year in Bossier Parish.

Pippenger was found unresponsive in the front yard of his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive around 10 p.m. on March 15 during a family get-together. Family members told Bossier deputies Pippenger had gone outside after hearing something and when he didn’t come back inside, they went out to check on him.

Sepulvado was arrested on May 21 by S.W.A.T. members and BPSO detectives and charged with first-degree murder, as well as illegal possession of stolen things, drug possession, sex offender and parole violation. He remains in custody at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on $525,000 bond.

Lochabay was arrested July 12 and charged with principal to first-degree murder and child desertion, after investigators determined that she was in a vehicle present at the scene of the March 15 shooting. She also had a young child in the vehicle. Lochabay was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where her bond was set at $290,000.

Jones was taken into custody on July 23 and charged with principal to second-degree murder and remains in custody at Bossier Max on $250,000 bond.

Neither BPSO or the DA’s office has offered details behind the upgrade in charges against Brown and Lochabay from principal to first-degree to first-degree murder.

In an unrelated case, the Bossier Parish DA’s office says Frederick Lathan was indicted for first-degree rape for forcibly raping a 14-year-old juvenile.

All are set to be arraigned Tuesday, August 27.

