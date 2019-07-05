Three juvenile escapees arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – Three teen boys were arrested early Friday morning after Texarkana, Texas police say they escaped from juvenile detention and crashed a stolen car into an apartment complex.

According to TAPD, the boys, ages 15 and 16, had escaped from a juvenile detention center in Mansfield, Arkansas.

Officers were walking through an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Summerhill Road around 2 a.m. Friday when they spotted a 2016 Toyota Camry driving slowly with the headlights off. When they ran the plates, they learned that it had been reported stolen out of Sebastian County, Arkansas.

Police say they saw the young driver attempting to park, but tried to leave quickly when they noticed the officers, striking a parked truck in the process and becoming stuck.

After several attempts to free the Toyota from the truck by moving forward and backward, the driver was able to break free and sped off from the wreckage, accelerating through the complex before jumping a curb and crashing into a creek bed.

The young driver fled on foot but was eventually captured after a lengthy chase. The two other juveniles stayed in the car and were taken into custody without incident.

All three boys were taken to the juvenile detention center and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The driver was also charged with evading arrest.

