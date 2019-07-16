Three juveniles, one adult charged with carjacking after forcing woman from car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three juveniles and an adult male have been charged after high jacking a car from a woman in north Shreveport early Saturday morning.

Zamarion Edwards, 19, and the juveniles were taken into custody in Vivian, La., after driving there in the stolen vehicle, according to Shreveport police.

Shreveport police said the high jacking occurred just after midnight Saturday outside Proud Mary’s Bar and Grill in the 3100 block of North Market Street in Shreveport.

Cpl. Marcus Hines, public information officer for Shreveport police, said a male suspect allegedly knocked on the window and demanded the woman exit the vehicle, and a group of males jumped in the car and took off north on Highway 1, ending up in Vivian, La.

Hines said Vivian police spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued it, but lost sight of it. Then, sometime after 2 a.m., Vivian police saw three juveniles walking, detained them and learned they had been inside the car.

According to Shreveport police, Vivian police later arrested Edwards.

Although Vivian police were contacted, they said only their “media person” could respond to questions.

We reached out to learn who the media person is but were told “they’re out and we’re not allowed to answer any questions.”

In June 2018, Edwards pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft of goods charge and a Caddo Parish judge sentenced him to 15 days in the parish jail, another six months that was suspended, and put him on 12-months supervised probation.

The terms of his probation were that he had to report to his probation officer monthly and pay $75 per month to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and $71 per month to his probation officer.

When the 12 months was up on June 26, 2019 however, a warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest by his Caddo Parish probation officer, after he failed to make a “full and truthful report each month to his probation officer or the probation office.” In addition, the warrant says he has and outstanding balance on probation and fines and costs.

Edwards was arrested again in January of this year for possessing 14 grams or less of marijuana. In April, he pleaded guilty to the charge before a different Caddo Parish judge in another section, who fined him and put him on unsupervised probation.

In both cases, Edwards was sentenced under Louisiana’s Code of Criminal Procedure Article 894, which allows people convicted of misdemeanors to expunge their records if they don’t get in any more trouble.

