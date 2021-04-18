Three killed in ‘active attack’ in Austin

Traffic is closed at the intersection of Rain Creek Parkway after an active shooter incident April 18, 2021 (KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

AUSTIN (News Nation Now) – Three people have died following an “active attack” in Austin Sunday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The incident was reported at 11:42 a.m., and happened in the 9600 block of Great Hills at the Arboretum area in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The Austin Police Department says the scene is still active.

Austin-Travis County EMS currently has 15 response assets on-scene, according to NewsNation affiliate KXAN.

Residents should avoid the area. Those in the vicinity are being asked to shelter in place. There are office buildings on one side of the Great Hills Trail and apartments on the other. KXAN is working to confirm a more specific location.