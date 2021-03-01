Three local people face multiple drug charges following DEA investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are facing multiple drug charges following a DEA Task Force investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Shreveport, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

John Bernos, 37, and Coralee Clotiaux, 31, were traveling on a motorcycle on I-20 near Monkhouse Drive on Wednesday when they were stopped for a traffic violation. Both had outstanding arrest warrants.

During a search, Bernos was found to be in possession of approximately 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 39 grams of suspected marijuana, several hundred dosage units of suspected Lorazapam and a vial of suspected steroids.

Clotiaux was in possession of approximately 108 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 27 dosage units of unidentified pills.

A third suspect, Justin Shealey, 38, was arrested the next day at a Bossier casino.

A search of his vehicle turned up approximately 678 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 57 grams of suspected marijuana, and 56 grams of suspected THC wax.

Clotiaux, of Bossier City, was arrested for the active warrant on a Shreveport Police charge as well as state charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug.

Bernos was also arrested on three outstanding SPD warrants for traffic violations. All three suspects were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Bernos of Shreveport and Shealey of Bossier City were both arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and Desoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and the DEA.