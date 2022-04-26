BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested Monday for more than 100 pornographic images of child sexual abuse following his father and twin brother’s arrests for felony sex abuse charges.

Michael D. Hinton, who lives on the 6200 block of Hollyhock Ln. in Bossier City, was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse images and distributing images of sexual abuse involving animals.

Initially, detectives executed a search warrant of Lester Cheveallier’s home on March 11 and searched a shared computer in the home. After a continued investigation, Cheveallier was charged with 343 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Michael is also charged with downloading images on the computer. He is charged with 150 counts of pornography involving juveniles and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Officers say Clayton D. Hinton, Michael’s twin brother, downloaded child pornography and images of animal sexual abuse on that computer as well. He was arrested and later charged with 56 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

All three men are booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Michael Hinton’s bond is set at $1,700,000, Cheveallier’s bond is now set at $3,865,000.00, and Clayton Hinton’s bond is set at $610,000.