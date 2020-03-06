Three men wanted in Home Depot thefts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are searching for three people in connection with thefts at two Home Depot stores in Shreveport.

Two thefts happened in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

Surveillance video showed two white males on two different occasions stealing items from the business.

Another theft happened Feb. 29 at the store the 6900 block of Pines Rd. A black male was seen on surveillance video taking merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in each case. Anyone with information about these men should call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

