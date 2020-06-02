Three teenagers face attempted murder charges in May drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport teenagers will face charges of attempted second-degree murder following a criminal attack that occurred in early May.

Monday, Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Ree Casey-Jones found probable cause to to try Jhadarian Martin, 16, on charges of attempted second-degree murder, moto vehicle theft and resisting an officer, after allegedly being one of three youths involved a May 7th drive-by shooting that critically injured a 16-year-old bicyclist.

Martin joins co-defendant Cory Williams, 16, and a 14-year-old, against whom probable cause was found at an earlier hearing. Final charging decisions on co-defendants Martin and the 14-year-old are pending by the district attorney.

Williams, who will turn 17 later this month, will be transferred by the district attorney from juvenile court to be tried in Caddo District Court. He will turn 17 later this month. Under the Louisiana Children’s Code, CHC 305, any defendant age 15 or older can be prosecuted in adult court for certain felonies.

According to Shreveport Police reports, the victim and a friend were riding their bikes just after 4:40 p.m. near the corner of Pine Tree Drive and Wyngate Boulevard when three youths drove up in a stolen vehicle and fired shots from a handgun.

One of the victims was wounded in the head and chest, causing life-threatening injuries.

Williams and the 14-year-old were apprehended after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit by a Shreveport Police detective. Martin was apprehended a few days later.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys David Newell and Janet Silvie.

