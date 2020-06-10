Three wanted for burglarizing Shreveport home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize three people wanted for breaking into a Shreveport home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened sometime between May 25 and May 29 in the 900 block of Elmwood St.

A woman and two men are accused of burglarizing the home and they were seen leaving in a silver four-door sedan.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on the identities of these three people is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-085910 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss