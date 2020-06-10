Three wanted for burglarizing Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize three people wanted for breaking into a Shreveport home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary happened sometime between May 25 and May 29 in the 900 block of Elmwood St.

A woman and two men are accused of burglarizing the home and they were seen leaving in a silver four-door sedan.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on the identities of these three people is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-085910 with your tip.

