Three wanted for theft at Bossier City Target

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying three people accused of stealing items from the Target in Bossier City.

According to Bossier Crime Stoppers, both thefts happened at the store in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

On April 22 surveillance video showed a white male and a white female walk around the store, hide clothing in the woman’s purse, and then left without paying for the merchandise. The items were valued at over $130.

On July 8 a white female was caught on camera entering the store, placing a Dyson Vacuum cleaner in her shopping cart and then leaving without paying for it.

The woman, who was wearing what appeared to be a dark blue dress with flowers, had brown hair with blonde highlights. She appeared to have tattoos on her left arm and on her right calf.

Detectives said the woman was also seen leaving in a small white 4-door passenger car.

Anyone with information on the identities of these three people who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.

