Thursday: 4 ex-SPD officers to appear in court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The four former Shreveport police officers charged in the April 2020 death of a man in their custody are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson and James LeClare are charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in the April 6, 2020, death of Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers.

Although trials for the four former officers were originally scheduled to be held on Jan. 20, during a Nov. 8 court appearance, several motions were put on the table by the defendants’ attorneys.

Those motions, which included Bill of Particular motions from each defendant, as well as motions to quash both the negligent homicide and malfeasance of office charges were filed in October, and again in November. Prosecutors were given time to answer, which they did.

The bill of particulars motions, though prepared by the four different attorneys, are basically the same and all ask for information including specific allegations, such as what role each of the defendants played, names of people who witnessed the event, as well as statements made by the co-defendants.

Again, in the motions to quash the negligent homicide charge, the defendants’ attorneys argued that in Louisiana, the negligent homicide statute “proscribes conduct that goes beyond carelessness, mistake, error in judgment or omission of duty,” and cites case law to prove the point.

The motions to quash the malfeasance in office charges claim that the state’s case against the officers does not meet the criteria needed for a malfeasance charge.

The district attorney’s office filed responses to these motions, claiming the charges are within the law and that information requested in the bill of particulars motion has already been turned over.

It is these motions that will be argued in court Thursday, and the decisions will determine whether charges against the four former officers will be dismissed or upheld.

If Caddo District Judge Chris Victory upholds the charges, trial dates will be set for the four former officers. If he does not uphold the charges and dismisses the cases with prejudice, the officers will be exonerated and not have to face any other criminal charges.