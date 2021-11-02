Tip leads to arrest of Shreveport man, 72, accused of inappropriately touching children

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of inappropriate behavior with multiple juveniles.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Jimmy Dillard, 72, of the 7300 block of University Drive in Shreveport, following a tip that he inappropriately touched a minor at a Princeton residence and at his Shreveport home. Both children are under the age of 13.

During his interview with detectives, the sheriff’s office says Dillard admitted to inappropriately touching the minors on several occasions.

Dillard is charged with three counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, both of which are felonies. He was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $600,000.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.