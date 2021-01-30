Tip leads to arrest of suspect wanted in multiple burglaries; one still at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County and Marshall Police department officers have arrested a suspect who has been on the lam since mid-January.

Eddie Tommy Hill was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Indian Springs Road in Marshall on an arrest warrant related to multiple burglaries in the Karnack and Uncertain, Texas areas that occurred during the night of January 11-12.

Hill, who along with Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr., was wanted in connection with these burglaries in Harrison and Panola Counties as well as on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Pierce is still at large, but a third suspect, 19-year-old Coreyia Wilbert of Marshall, was arrested on Jan. 16, after she and the two men fled from deputies who were pursuing a suspicious car.

During the investigation that began immediately, the suspects were identified as possibly involved. As the investigation continued, it was determined the vehicle connected to the incident was stolen earlier from Gregg County.

Hill was caught after a citizen who had observed Hill near the location and was aware that a warrant had been issued notified Marshall Police dispatch.

There continues to be a warrant is still outstanding for Larry Dewayne Pierce, Jr. for engaging in organized criminal activity. Anyone who knows Pierce’s location is asked to contact 911 to relay that information to either Marshall PD or the Harrison Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Dewayne Pierce Jr. (Photo courtesy Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said, praised the efforts of law enforcement and the citizen who aided in the arrest, saying “This is a prime example of citizens assisting law enforcement and a cooperative effort between agencies.”