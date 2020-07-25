Tip leads to arrest warrant for suspect in June elementary school copper theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with stealing from a Caddo Parish elementary school, according to Shreveport police.

Terrance Clark, 46, of the 1600 block of Andrew Street, is accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of copper from multiple commercial grade air conditioning units at Northside Elementary School.

Now, with the suspect identified, police are asking the public for information as to Clark’s whereabouts.

Clark was identified after a concerned citizen contacted Shreveport Caddo Crime

Stoppers after viewing photos extracted from surveillance video taken when the copper was stolen in mid-June.

On July 6, Caddo Parish School Board Maintenance workers discovered that several hundred feet of copper drain line pipes and 45 commercial grade AC Units had been stolen.

SPD Property Crimes investigators immediately launched an investigation and were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the crime.

The video showed that the theft occurred late in the night of June 14and continued into the morning of June 15.

Investigators observed significant damage to the air conditioning units and learned that an estimated 2,000 pounds of copper had been taken.

After detectives released the video to the public, Shreveport Caddo Parish Stoppers received a tip identifying Clark.

Through their ongoing investigation, they were able to validate the tip and subsequently procured a warrant for Clark charging him with one count of Felony Theft. Bond was set at $50,000.

