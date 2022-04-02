SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A toddler wounded in a shooting on Friday after playing with a gun later died from his injuries.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, 3-year-old Michael Thomas Jr. was shot in a home on the 2800 block of Morningside Dr. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:10 p.m.

Police say one child was playing with a gun and discharged it. One toddler was shot in the chest and another in the arm. The shooting is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy has been ordered for the child.

KidsHealth suggests some things you can do to protect your child from being hurt or killed if you keep guns in your home.

Keep the gun unloaded and locked up in a cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case.

in a cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case. Lock the bullets in a place separate from the gun.

Consider using a gun lock (a lock that makes the gun unable to fire).

Hide the keys (or passcode) to the locked storage.

There are some rules they suggest that can help protect children who may come across a gun.