Toddler killed in shooting identified, suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A toddler who was fatally shot this morning in Shreveport has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the child as 2-year-old Ranaldo Bennett.

Ranaldo was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Jaylin Jones, 19, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for negligent homicide and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Elmer St. near Cross Lake Blvd.

Detectives say Jones lived inside the home with the toddler.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.