BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- BRPD responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of College Dr.



BRPD responds to shooting at apartment complex

Officials say the three victims, including a toddler, involved in the shooting suffered fatal injuries.

The other two victims are two males, ages of 20 and 17.

No motive has been determined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story when more information is received.