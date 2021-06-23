Traffic stop goes south: Campti man arrested for drugs, obstruction

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 24-year-old Campti man is behind bars after an alert K9 officer alerted her fellow officers that there was more than an illegal lane change going on, according to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

Jacquarious Ardson, of the 100 block of Kemp Court in Campti, was stopped for improper lane usage on Highway 6 East near Tauzin Island Road, was taken into custody on drug, obstruction of justice and traffic violations.

On Monday, deputies assigned to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office’s IMPACT team stopped a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation on Hwy 6 East near Tauzin Island Road.

Deputies learned that the driver, who was identified as Ardison, was driving with a suspended license.

In the course of the traffic stop, NPSO K9 Officer Misty gave a positive odor alert on the vehicle, alerting her colleagues that there was more to this traffic stop than, well, a simple traffic stop.

As deputies extended their search, they located Promethazine – an opioid that is used along with codeine in cough medicine – the trunk of the vehicle. Twelve pints of the stuff.

When deputies located the Promethazine, Ardison snapped his flip in half, which led to an obstruction of justice count, as it possibly could have been used in the post arrest investigation.

Ardison was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Prescription required to possess a Legend Drug (Promethazine)

Obstruction of justice

Improper lane usage

Driving under suspension

According to NMJDTF officials, there has been a rise in street sales of Promethazine syrup due to it being easier to obtain and less expensive than the Schedule V CDS -Promethazine w/codeine, also known as “lean.”

Promethazine abuse is frequent in patients struggling with coexisting addictions, according to the Task Force.

Opioids, Promethazine, and abuse are highly correlated, they say, and that methadone use for opioid addiction treatment is linked to Promethazine abuse. The Antihistamine strengthens the Opioid “high.”