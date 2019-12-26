Traffic stop lands Doyline man behind bars with theft, drugs, and gun charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Doyline man is behind bars after deputies say they found a stolen gas can, a rifle, and a meth syringe inside of his car during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported seeing a man steal a gas can from a neighbor’s porch Thursday morning before taking off in a white Kia Sorrento. The caller followed the car until deputies caught up and pulled it over. Deputies say they found 30-year-old James M. Hillman at the wheel and discovered a red, five-gallon gas-filled can in his back seat. BPSO says Hillman admitted to deputies that he stole the gas can from a residence.

Authorities say they also found a rifle in the front seat and a syringe with meth in the back of the car. According to BPSO, Hilman also has an active warrant through Webster Parish.

Hillman is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft (gas can and gas about $40), and a fugitive warrant.

He was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking and his bond is pending.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.