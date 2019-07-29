Traffic stop lands East Texas man behind bars on weapons charges

CENTER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man is in jail after police discovered that he was carrying a stolen gun while riding his bike in the middle of the street.

The incident happened back on July 24 on Hurst Dr. in Center.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered that 23-year-old Brandon Morano, of Longview, was carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

The gun’s serial number was checked through dispatch and was found to be recently stolen from a vehicle off of Pine St.

From mid-June to July 24, the Center Police Department received numerous reports of Burglaries of Motor Vehicles in the general San Augustine St. area. Several firearms were taken from the vehicles, along with other items.

Morano was arrested and booked into the CPD holding facility for unlawfully carrying a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Through further investigations, Morano has also been charged with a total of 10 criminal offenses.

