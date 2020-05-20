Traffic stop lands Natchitoches Parish woman behind bars on drug charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish woman on felony drug charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday a 2003 Chevrolet SUV was pulled over on La. Hwy 3278 just west of Natchitoches.

During the traffic stop deputies learned the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Dylan D. Davis of Natchitoches, had a suspended driver’s license.

While speaking with the passenger, 36-year-old Tasha Stewart of Marthaville, deputies noticed a small suspicious package, which contained marijuana, inside the vehicle.

Also, when deputies were searching the SUV, Stewart was trying to step on methamphetamine that she had thrown out of the vehicle. Another bag of methamphetamine was discovered under a deputy’s patrol unit.

Deputies seized 31-grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3000. The vehicle was impounded.

Stewart was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Criminal Obstruction of Justice.

Davis was arrested and charged with Simple Possession of CDS I Marijuana. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released pending his court appearance.

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents also assisted in the investigation.

