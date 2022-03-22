MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Dubberly man is facing multiple drug charges after a K-9 search led Minden police to an array of illegal narcotics in his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to arrest records, a Minden police officer stopped 40-year-old Michael Bradley around 3:30 p.m. on March 19 after he turned onto Morris Dr., where he was seen driving on the double yellow line in the road. Bradley told the officer that he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

The arresting officer recognized Bradley from a previous drug arrest in December 2021 and noted that “Bradley’s body language was very concealing in nature.”

After running his name, the officer also learned that Bradley’s driver’s license was suspended.

After a second officer arrived on the scene, Bradley was allowed to call a licensed driver to come pick the vehicle up. While they waited, the officer asked for permission to search the vehicle, which Bradley declined.

Bradley was asked to step in front of the police car with the other officer while the first officer let K9 Tigo sniff around the vehicle. The officer’s arrest narrative says the K9 quickly alerted, indicating the presence of narcotics. After further questioning, police say Bradley admitted that there was a “small amount of marijuana, a half gram of meth, and a meth pipe in the front seat.”

Police say when they searched the vehicle they found:

13.92 grams of methamphetamine

11.82 grams of marijuana

1.92 grams of powder cocaine

2 oxycodone / acetaminophen pills

1 oxycodone hydrochloride pill

1 alprazolam pil

a used needle, 2 meth pipes, 1 THC was pipe, a digital scale and a push rod

There was also an unknown substance that will have to be sent to the lab for testing.

Police note it was Bradley’s boss who showed up to get the vehicle, but that he quickly left when he saw that his employee was getting arrested for drugs. The vehicle was towed and impounded, instead.

Bradley was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of powder cocaine, 2 counts of possession of oxycodone, possession of Schedule IV alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage.