MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Marshall man was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday and is facing charges for a shooting that morning.

Jason Davis was pulled over after deputies were given the description of a vehicle by a person calling in a shooting on the 7900 block of US Hwy 59 N. When officers arrived the person gave them Davis’s name and said he began firing around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description on the 300 block of N. East End Blvd and confirmed the driver was Davis. He was arrested for a minor traffic infraction and taken into custody pending the criminal investigation.

After investigators started interviews and processing the crime scene Davis was charged with two counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

Sheriff Fletcher stated, “I’m thankful no one was severely injured today due to Mr. Davis’s reckless conduct. I am proud we were able to quickly and safely take him into custody without further acts of violence”.

Davis is booked into the Harrison County Jail. Bail has not yet been set.