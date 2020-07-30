Traffic stop leads to murder charges for two men after dead body discovered in the trunk

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Two men are behind bars at the Ouachita Correctional Center after troopers say they shot and killed a man during an armed robbery.

According to court documents, detectives with the Louisiana State Police were notified of an alleged homicide on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, around 5 PM.

On Wednesday, a Louisiana State Police Trooper saw a vehicle heading south on LA Highway 17, in Franklin Parish, and initiated a traffic stop due to the vehicle speeding. During the stop, the trooper identified the driver as 18-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr.

The trooper states in the court documents that he smelled burnt marijuana coming from Mitchell and that Mitchell admitted that he had smoked marijuana. Due to the smell and Mitchell’s admission, the trooper asked for and was given consent to search the vehicle. During the search, the trooper found a man, now identified as Michael Robinson, dead in the trunk of the vehicle.

Mitchell was taken to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning. According to the court documents, Mitchell admitted to his role in an armed robbery that ended with the murder of Michael Robinson.

According to Mitchell, he and 19-year-old Cameron Powe had planned and committed an armed robbery of Robinson in Richwood. Mitchell claims that Powe shot Robinson multiple times with a handgun during the robbery. Mitchell also stated that he and Powe loaded the body into the back of Robinson’s vehicle. Mitchell planned on leaving the vehicle with the body at a site in Winnsboro that Powe had allegedly provided to Mitchell, but was stopped by Louisiana State Police before he could get to the site.

Michael Mitchell

Cameron Powe

Both Mitchell and Powe have been arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Both have been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and both of their bonds have been set at $500,000.

Both Mitchell and Powe are required to wear a GPS monitor if they bond out and Mitchell is not allowed to leave the state while the case is pending, according to court documents.

