SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 45-year-old Shreveport woman is behind bars and facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a kilo of meth and a DEA Task Force investigation, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Misty Ott was taken into custody on Feb. 22 by DEA agents following a traffic stop executed by Louisiana State Police on Louisiana Highway 3132 at Jewella Avenue.

During a search of Ott’s vehicle, agents found one kilogram of methamphetamine, a loaded 9 mm handgun, a meth pipe, and $2,100 in cash. A kilo is 1000 grams or approximately 2.2 pounds.

She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains held at CCC on a $100,600 bond.

Ott appeared in Caddo District Court Thursday via video from Caddo Correctional Center and told Caddo District Judge John Mosely she could not afford an attorney, so he appointed the Caddo Parish Public Defenders Office to represent her.

Ott is due back in court on April 14 for a preliminary hearing.

The DEA Task Force consists of the following agencies: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Shreveport Police Department, and the DEA.