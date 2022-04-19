SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in a fatal 2020 shooting in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood.

Desmond Johnson is on trial for second-degree murder in the December 2020 fatal shooting of 52-year-old Reginald Young.

On their way to check out reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Jordan Street in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 2020, Shreveport police spotted Johnson walking away from the scene.

Officers stopped Johnson, who they took into custody after finding drugs on him. When they arrived at the scene in the next block, they found Young’s body, riddled with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson’s trial is one of several trials delayed in Caddo Parish earlier this year due to coronavirus concerns.