3 accused in murder of SPD Officer Chateri Payne still on track for April trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men charged in the January 2019 death of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne and set to go to trial in early April appeared in Caddo District Court Monday via closed-circuit video from Caddo Correctional Center.

Tre’veon Anderson, 29, Glenn Frierson, 41, and 24-year-old Lawrence Pierre are accused in the Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death of SPD Officer Chateri Payne as she prepared to leave for her shift as a patrol officer.

The trio, set to go on trial on April 4, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of the young officer and mother of a toddler.

In Monday’s appearances, court dates for arguments and hearings for the three defendants were reset for February as part of the runup to the April trial.

The suspects were arrested and charged in Payne’s death in mid-January 2019, and on March 20, 2019, a Caddo Parish grand jury handed down indictments formally charging each of the three men of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in Payne’s death.

In earlier proceedings that began in early 2020 and only concluded in December, one of the defendants – Anderson – filed a motion asking for a change of venue for the trial.

In that motion, filed Jan. 23, 2020, Anderson cited widespread media coverage of the case, as well as statements made by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins who, the motion said, held a press conference at the scene of the homicide with the then chief of police, vowing to search for the “coward or cowards’ who committed the “brutal murder.”

Anderson filed a second motion on Jan. 23, 2020, asking that the trial be severed, with each of the defendants tried separately

In February 2020, Mosely denied both motions.

However, last October, Anderson, in his own handwriting, submitted a writ to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals asking it to “review” both decisions.

In December, the Second Circuit denied the writ, so Mosely’s decision stood, as did the April 4, 2022 trial date.

Due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, along with attorney changes along the way, two earlier trial dates were set, the first on March 8, 2021, which was reset to July 26. But on July 21, the July 26 date was reset to April 4, 2022.

The three men are represented by different attorneys, so it’s not always possible to schedule them on the same day.

Anderson and Frierson are due back in court on February 3 for arguments and hearings, while Pierre was put on the Feb. 22 docket, as his attorney is unavailable on Feb. 3.