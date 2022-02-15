SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The four officers charged in the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. while in their custody will go on trial in June.

Treona Carter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide in the death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr., who died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers.

This 2014 photo provided by Kimberly McGlothlen shows her now-deceased husband Tommie McGlothen Jr. The family of McGlothen, who died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him, demanded answers Wednesday, June 10, 2020, calling on the officers to be held accountable. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

In a hearing Tuesday morning in Caddo District Court, Judge Chris Victory set the date for June 13. He said he expects the trial to last four to five days.

The new trial date comes less than two weeks after Victory denied motions to throw out all the charges against the officers and ordered the defendants and their attorneys to return Feb. 15 to set a trial date.

All four of the former officers have opted for a bench trial, which means their cases will be tried before Victory rather than a Caddo Parish jury.

The trial was originally set for Jan. 20 trial date, but it was pushed back after the motions to dismiss the charges were filed.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Each of the officers has a separate attorney. Johnson is represented by Eron Brainard and Alan Golden; LeClaire is represented by Dhu Thompson; McCarter is represented by Shante Wells and Ross is represented by Ron Miciotto. All have worked in tandem as the case has wound through the court system since the officers were indicted.