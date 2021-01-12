Trial date set for Bossier man accused of killing and dismembering associate

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing and dismembering a business associate in January 2020.

John Hardy of Bossier City, will be tried Dec. 6 on one count of second degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice (evidence tampering) in the death of Garrett Wilson.

Wilson worked with Hardy in the HVAC business he ran out of his home in Golden Meadows, a subdivision in south Bossier City. Wilson went missing in January 2020

On Feb. 21, a tip led authorities to unidentified human remains found in north Bossier Parish near Rocky Mount. Hardy’s identity was determined through DNA.

Hardy was arrested the next day, and was charged with second degree murder in Wilson’s death.