CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a Shreveport man fatally shot with a crossbow and dumped near Wallace Lake more than two years ago is set to go on trial Monday in Caddo District Court.

The man accused of helping dump the body is also set for trial.

Daniel Haire, 26, is accused of killing 22-year-old Rodney Nordby, whose body was found wrapped in two blankets near Wallace Lake Road by two teenagers on February 29, 2020. Dillon Brown, 29, is charged as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Two teens found Nordby’s body wrapped in a pair of comforters dumped in a grassy area near the parking lot at Cameron Park at the south end of Wallace Lake Road. The teens called police after taking a closer look at the “suspicious” bundle.

Evidence led detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to develop Haire and Brown as suspects and get warrants for their arrests. Both men were taken into custody at Brown’s home in the 200 block of Justin Avenue in Shreveport the day after Nordby’s body was found.

According to information released by the sheriff’s office, the murder happened on Feb. 27, 2020, inside Haire’s home in the 100 block of Swedes Avenue, just around the corner from Brown’s house.

Detectives said Nordby was visiting Haire when Haire allegedly shot him in the chest with a crossbow during a disagreement. Haire then allegedly enlisted Brown’s help to dispose of Nordby’s body, which was wrapped in comforters and then dumped near the parking lot at Cameron Park in the early-morning hours of Feb. 29.