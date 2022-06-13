SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony got underway Monday in the bench trial for four former Shreveport police officers charged in connection with the in-custody death of 44-year-old Tommie McGlothen, Jr.

Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide.

This 2014 photo provided by Kimberly McGlothlen shows her now-deceased husband Tommie McGlothen Jr. The family of McGlothen, who died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him, demanded answers Wednesday, June 10, 2020, calling on the officers to be held accountable. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

McGlothen, who had mental health issues, died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers in the last of three encounters with SPD on April 5, 2020. Police had been called to a disturbance on Eileen St. after McGlothen blocked a driveway there, entered a couple’s home, and refused to leave until after the homeowner punched him and pulled a gun on him.

When officers arrived and tried to take McGlothen into custody, he resisted and spit at the officers as they struggled to subdue him. Attorneys for the officers say he was also stabbing at them with a pen.

The officers were placed on leave after video surfaced showing the violent encounter, more than two months after his death. That video was played in court Monday and witnesses to the incident described seeing the officers struggle to subdue McGlothen, using a Tazer on him several times, macing him and striking him with a baton while they tried to get him into handcuffs.

At one point, police dashcam video shows Officers McCarter and Ross pushing McGlothen onto the hood of the police unit. His face appears to bounce off the trunk as they continued to try to subdue him. McGlothen can be seen spitting on McCarter, who responds by striking him twice. Ross follows up with a blow to McGlothen’s neck with his elbow. The officers continue to struggle to get a limp McGlothen into the back seat of the police unit.

“It’s his resisting arrest,” said D’Marea Johnson’s attorney, Eron Brainard, said in her opening statements. “He just fought like Hercules, now he’s just spitting on them, after going limp. He’s doing passive resistance, so he can spit on them.”

One witness testified that the officers “picked him up rough, the back door came open, and they shoved him in there.” That witness also said the Shreveport Fire Department EMS crews that showed up with the ambulance never checked on McGlothen and instead went straight over to the officers who had struggled with him, including one who suffered a broken finger.

Police dashcam video and witness testimony shows McGlothen was left in the back of the police unit for 48 minutes before he was found unresponsive. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The homeowner on Eileen St. testified Monday that he did not end up shooting McGlothen because he believed something might be wrong with him. The judge also heard from a man who had his own run-in with McGlothen earlier in the day in what would become the second of three encounters that day.

Nathaniel King testified about McGlothen’s demeanor and behavior as prosecutors sought to establish that McGlothen’s mental state warranted the emergency commitment his father and sister had sought from police even earlier in the day. McGlothen had hopped into the backseat of King’s truck while he was stopped at an intersection and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Officer Brian Ross saw King forcefully remove McGlothen from his truck and took McGlothen into custody, cuffing him and placing him in the back of his unit. Dashcam video shows McGlothen is in what prosecutors called “a state,” refusing to give his legal name or acknowledge whether he understands his rights. Instead, when asked whether he understands, he responds, “I overstand.” While the officers appeared to find that response amusing, they were still debating an appropriate charge. Because of COVID, they knew the jail was not likely to hold him. King ultimately declined to press charges and McGlothen was told to “get on down the road.”

Officer McCarter, who had arrived to assist, is heard on the dashcam video saying, “we’ll see him again,” adding that “he probably needs to be EC’d anyway.”

Attorneys for the officers contended in their opening statements that emergency commitments are at the discretion of the officers and that they have to observe behavior that would warrant such a commitment. The defense attorneys say their clients did not see or hear anything to indicate McGlothen was a danger to himself or others.

Prosecutors in their opening statements told Caddo District Judge Chris Victory that the officers not only failed to issue the emergency commitment for McGlothen, but that they used excessive force on him, treated him as “less than human,” and failed to get him proper medical help.

“For a man who needed the police to help and protect him, he got absolutely the opposite,” Assistant Caddo Parish District Attorney Monique Metoyer told Victory.

“They did their job that day, exactly as they were trained to do,” Brian Ross’ defense attorney, Ron Miciotto, countered in his opening statement. He and the attorneys for each of the other three defendants said the officers did not violate the law or police department policy that day. In fact, Miciotto said, the officers were within their rights to defend themselves, including in response to McGlothen spitting on them at the height of the first wave of COVID. The incident took place just a few weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide emergency order to shelter in place.

“He is the one who fought, spit, and made everything as difficult about this as it could possibly be.”

Miciotto also blamed the firefighters, who never checked McGlothen’s vitals until after he was found unresponsive.

“The firefighters did an absolutely terrible job. That’s why they were disciplined. They failed.”

The Caddo Coroner’s Office determined that McGlothen died from excited delirium, which is considered a natural cause, but that his death could possibly have been prevented.

The American Medical Association defines excited delirium as the sudden death of individuals “who are combative and in a highly agitated state” and who have exhibited “agitation, excitability, paranoia, aggression and apparent immunity to pain, often associated with stimulant use and certain psychiatric disorders.”

James LeClare’s attorney, Dhu Thompson, told the judge that Caddo Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma would testify that McGlothen’s was on a “pathway to death” that day due to his state of excited delirium and pre-existing heart conditions.

“This was a medical issue and not an officer issue,” said Treona McCarter’s defense attorney, Shante Wells, who called McGlothen’s death “unfortunate, but a case of misplaced blame.”

In addition to the coroner and the pathologist who conducted the autopsy, former Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is expected to take the stand, along with about a half a dozen other officers, including one who is an expert in police use of force.

The trial is expected to last four to five days.

A separate wrongful death civil suit filed by the McGlothen family is still winding its way through federal court.