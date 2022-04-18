SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Shreveport man accused of walking into the pediatric ICU at a local hospital with a gun to confront the parent of an ill child, shooting a man who tried to intervene, and holding hospital personnel at gunpoint.

Taniel Cole, 42, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree kidnapping in connection with an August 2021 incident at Oschner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center in Shreveport, which prompted a lockdown and triggered a manhunt involving multiple state and federal agencies.

The medical center was reopened after Cole wasn’t found inside. But authorities later learned he carjacked a woman who was just arriving for work in a nearby parking lot and forced her to drive him to Monroe. She finally managed to escape and call 911, while Cole stole another vehicle and got back on the road again.

Authorities were able to get a description of that stolen vehicle and ultimately caught up with Cole in Meridian, Mississippi later the same day, not far from the Alabama state line.

Cole was extradited back to Shreveport the following week and has remained held on $5M bond in Caddo Parish.