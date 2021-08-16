Troubles mount for suspect charged in August 8 Lake Side Gardens shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Saturday night, Shreveport police arrested a man wanted in an August 8th shooting at a Queensborough apartment complex shooting.

Libert Burns



Following a chase with SPD officers, 26-year-old Libert M. Burns was arrested just after 11 p.m. Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, along with other charges incurred at the time of his arrest, police say.

The shooting happened around noon the previous Sunday at Lake Side Gardens Apartments in the 2400 block of Carrie Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had suffered a gunshot wound in the upper torso and was taken by private vehicle to Willis Knighton North Hospital.

He later was transferred to Ochsner LSU and is expected to recover.

Saturday night, when SPD officers spotted Burns, they attempted to execute a traffic stop, but Burns kept on driving. Police say Burns then ran a stoplight, struck another vehicle, jumped out of his vehicle and absconded from the scene.

But not for long.

Officers caught up with him, and placed him under arrest, charging him in the previous Sunday’s shooting at the Lake Side Gardens Apartments.

That short-lived episode only added to Burns’ already serious attempted second-degree murder charge, as ultimately he was charged with aggravated highway obstruction, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen things.