Troubles mount for suspect who allegedly robbed Shreveport drive-in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars this morning after being charged with multiple business burglaries.

Kendrell Thomas, 19, was arrested in connection with the burglary of a local fast-food restaurant early Monday morning; but as it turned out, that robbery may have been just the tip of the iceberg.

Thomas’s unlucky day began around 12:30 a.m. Monday, when Shreveport Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Sonic Drive-in the 6600 block of Line Avenue.

Due to their timely response, officers located Thomas leaving the area in a vehicle. They immediately initiated a traffic stop and detained him.

But it was when investigators with the property crimes division showed up that things began to quickly unravel for the alleged burglar.

After reviewing video surveillance, detectives learned Thomas definitely was the Sonic burglary suspect, but through their investigation, they also were able to connect Thomas to other nearby recent business burglaries that included a Church’s Chicken, Bumper to Bumper and Family Dollar.

Thomas was charged with four counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a Motor Vehicle. That’s right – the suspect was driving a stolen car.

Following an interview with detectives, Thomas became the newest guest of taxpayers at the Shreveport City Jail.