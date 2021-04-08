Truck driver arrested in Hope after standoff with Arkansas State Police

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A truck driver has been arrested following a standoff with Arkansas State Police.
The incident started around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a weigh station off Interstate-30 in Hope.
According to Arkansas State Police, the standoff began when troopers tried to take a man into custody after learning that he was wanted on a felony warrant out of San Antonio, Texas.
The man, who had a gun, got into a scuffle with ASP before barricading himself inside his 18-wheeler.
After several hours the man surrendered and troopers arrested him without incident. They also found out that he had a second gun inside the truck.
No one was injured in the standoff.
