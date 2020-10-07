TTPD arrests suspect in Sunday hit-and-run that left victim bleeding in the street

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department have arrested a teenager they believe is responsible for hitting a 51-year-old man on a motorized bicycle and leaving him lying in the street with serious injuries.

LaDonta Davis, 17, of Texarkana, Texas, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Davis was allegedly the driver of a vehicle that struck the victim who was riding his bicycle in the 3800 block of Magnolia Street on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene without stopping.

The victim in the hit and run crash was originally taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, but he was later airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock for continued treatment of his injuries. While he remains in serious but stable condition, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The red 2-door Honda was located at an Arkansas apartment complex after information about the crash was released to the public on Monday.

Investigators traced the vehicle back to Davis and later obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Davis was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where he remains in custody. His bond was set at $75,000. Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.