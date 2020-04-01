TTPD: Brother and sister behind bars, charged in overnight fatal shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A brother and sister are behind bars this morning, after being charged with murder in the overnight death of a 16-year-old in Texarkana, Texas.

Demarious Taylor, 20, of Ashdown Ark. and his sister, Bosnia Taylor, 21, of Texarkana Ark. were both charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Notorious Crabtree on Tuesday night, according to Texarkana Texas Police.

TTPD Officers responded to multiple 911 reports of a person who had been shot at the intersection of Westlawn Drive and Meadowbrook Lane in Texarkana, Texas.

When officers arrived, they found Crabtree lying in the street mortally wounded by a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between Bosnia Taylor and another woman in Texarkana Arkansas earlier in the evening.

Bosnia Taylor then sent messages on social media saying she wanted to fight again. Shortly after sending the messages, Taylor arrived on Meadowbrook with seven other people, including her brother, Demarious Taylor.

Witnesses said that a fight ensued between the two groups and, at some point, Bosnia told her brother to “shoot him.”

Demarious then allegedly produced a pistol and fired at Crabtree, striking him once in the chest. The group fled the scene in their two vehicles.

Both Taylor siblings were booked into the Bi-State Jail, and are being held on $1 million bonds, set by a judge.

The investigation continues, and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information on this felony crime who has not already been interviewed by investigators is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

