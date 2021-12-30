Burglar busted by Texarkana business owner on Christmas eve, held at gunpoint

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a local family-owned convenience store late Christmas Eve and getting held at gunpoint by the owner.

According to Texarkana Texas police, Marvin Hernandez busted out a glass window of a business in the 1500 block of New Boston Road.

After Hernandez got into the store, he tried getting into the cash register by slamming it onto the floor, which woke up the owner who lives in an apartment attached to the business.

The owner immediately grabbed a gun and investigated. The owner then saw Hernandez taking money out of jars on the counter and fired a warning shot into the ceiling, telling him not to move.

Police arrived shortly after to find Hernandez laying on the floor with the business owner close by making sure he didn’t move.

Hernandez was arrested after giving officers several fake names and charged with burglary of a habitation and failure to identify-false information.

Hernandez is booked into the Bi-State Jail where his bond has been set at $25,000.