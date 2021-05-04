TTPD: Man arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase on wheels and on foot

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is behind bars after a minor traffic violation turned into a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, TTPD Officer Dewey Fleming made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of W. 5th Street.

As Fleming approached the driver’s side door, he could see the suspect, identified as Takary Wright, anxiously moving around in his seat and trying to hide something.

Fleming told Wright to turn off his vehicle, but Wright wasn’t having it. Instead, he threw his car in reverse, slammed into the patrol car, and then sped off. But not for long. Police say after trying to make a fast turn at the corner of West 5th and Waterall Streets, Wright wrecked his car.

But still, the tenacious Wright wasn’t quite ready to cry uncle, so he jumped out of the car and took off running.

However, after a short 40-yard-dash, Fleming sprinted to the finish line, tackled Wright and the rest should have been history. But no. After he was in custody, things began to take a downward turn for Mr. Wright, who found himself in a whole world of hurt after officers found several bags of assorted drugs on Wright’s person and in his car that included meth, ecstasy, Clonazepam, Xanax, and marijuana.

After authorities ran Wright by a local hospital to get him checked out and make sure he hadn’t suffered any injuries in the crash, Wright was given a ride to the Bi-State Jail.

There, he was booked in on charges that included three counts of possession of controlled substance, criminal mischief over $2,500, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

It turned out that Wright also had a parole violation warrant out of Arkansas, which didn’t help matters any. Wright may have time to settle into his new digs at the Bi-State Jail, as his total bond added up to $150,000.