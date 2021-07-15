TTPD: Man charged with capital murder on death of Texarkana infant

Charges have been upgraded against Joshua Lowe, 28, in the death of an 11-month-old child who was brought to the hospital in Texarkana Sunday injured and not breathing who later died. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana say they have arrested a local man and charged him with capital murder in the death of an 11-month-old boy who died earlier this week after he was brought to the hospital injured and not breathing.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, 28-year-old Joshua Lowe and the boy’s mother brought the infant into the ER at Christus St. Michael Hospital on Sunday. They say the child wasn’t breathing and showed several signs of injury. The doctors were able to stabilize the little boy enough that he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. However, police say, he died two days later.

“It was later learned that Lowe had been watching the child while the mother was at work,” the police department said in a statement on the arrest. “When Detective Cliff Harris interviewed Lowe on Sunday evening, it became apparent that his explanation of what happened didn’t make any sense in light of the obvious injuries to the child. He arrested Lowe for Aggravated Assault that day and booked him into the Bi-State Jail.”

After the child died, Det. Harris got a warrant for Lowe on the upgraded charge of capital murder.